Zacks Research Weighs in on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.