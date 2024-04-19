Sidoti Csr Comments on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $30.41 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

