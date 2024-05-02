Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $171,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 301,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,077,000 after purchasing an additional 269,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

WTFC stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

