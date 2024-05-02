Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $168.37 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $168,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

