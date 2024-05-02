Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

