McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 166 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

TTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.