Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

