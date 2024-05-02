Triumph Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLTW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of BATS TLTW opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

