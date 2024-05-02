Triumph Capital Management Sells 4,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $249.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

