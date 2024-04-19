Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 2,500 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.