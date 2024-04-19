Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $210,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLOK opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

