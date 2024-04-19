Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.81% of XPO worth $82,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in XPO by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 7,797.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.65.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

