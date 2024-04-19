Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $427,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

