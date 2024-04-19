FY2024 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $23.58 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

