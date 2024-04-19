Home Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

HBCP stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBCP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.