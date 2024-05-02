Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 4.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $87.03. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,278. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $3,939,636. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

