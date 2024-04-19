Domino’s Pizza Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Pointon anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.