FY2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Lowered by DA Davidson

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $199,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $71,738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

