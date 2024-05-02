Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $571.25. 261,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,906. The firm has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.