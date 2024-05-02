3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

