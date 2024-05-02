Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

