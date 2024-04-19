The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

