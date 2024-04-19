Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 520,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,855,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

