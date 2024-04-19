Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,638 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,406 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 193,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

