Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $433,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $174.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

