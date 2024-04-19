Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Keppel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KPELF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.
About Keppel
