Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.