Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.