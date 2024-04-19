Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

