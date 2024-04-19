Northern Technologies International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
