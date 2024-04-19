Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $192,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.17 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

