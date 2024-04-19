Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

GCBC stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

