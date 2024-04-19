Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $177,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $181.00 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.