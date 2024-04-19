C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million for the quarter. C-Com Satellite Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

CVE CMI opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.05.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

