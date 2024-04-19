Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

