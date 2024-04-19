Head-To-Head Survey: BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF) versus TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BOE Varitronix and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOE Varitronix N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity 20.69% 18.93% 10.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOE Varitronix and TE Connectivity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOE Varitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity $16.03 billion 2.72 $1.91 billion $10.54 13.32

Analyst Recommendations

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than BOE Varitronix.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOE Varitronix and TE Connectivity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOE Varitronix 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 5 6 0 2.55

TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $153.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than BOE Varitronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of BOE Varitronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats BOE Varitronix on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOE Varitronix

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor modules. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products. It also engages in the marketing and sales consulting activities. The company was formerly known as Varitronix International Limited and changed its name to BOE Varitronix Limited in July 2017. BOE Varitronix Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

