Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

