Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

