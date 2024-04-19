JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Trading Up 2.8 %

AMSF stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $957.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.