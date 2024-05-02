Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 215,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

