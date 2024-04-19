Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.52.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.