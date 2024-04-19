Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.78.

INFA opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Informatica has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

