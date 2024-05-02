Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 18,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.0 %

WM stock opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

