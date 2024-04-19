Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSGN

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Design Therapeutics

In related news, Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director John P. Schmid purchased 17,809 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at $100,849.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,728,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 579,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.