Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Underperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of Hold.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,116.67%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

