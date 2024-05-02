ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,822,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 28.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.