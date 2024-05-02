Traders Purchase Large Volume of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 153,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical volume of 56,345 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

MSOS stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

