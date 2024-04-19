CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CACI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.27.

CACI International stock opened at $364.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

