AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE AMN opened at $56.32 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

