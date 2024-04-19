Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NFG stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 920.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.91. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The company has a market cap of £907.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,519.23 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

