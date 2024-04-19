Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.83.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.